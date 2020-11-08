Jennifer Aniston pays tearful tribute on Joe Biden's historic presidential win

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Joe Biden's historical win

Jennifer Aniston has reacted to Joe Biden's thumping win in US election 2020, after a flip in Pennsylvania saw the state turn blue.



Aniston, who has been vocal in her support of Biden, reposted a heartfelt video of CNN reporter Van Jones, in order to commemorate the Democratic candidate's historical win.

In the video Jones breaks down in tears while speaking on Biden's victory.

"Today is a good day. Time to move FORWARD. Thank you for this @vanjones68," Aniston captioned the clip.

During the last couple of days, counting ballots in crucial states Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada had given birth to uncertainty as to who wil be the 46th President of the United States.