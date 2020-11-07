Priyanka Chopra says marriage with Nick Jonas was the last thing on her mind

Priyanka Chopra reveals that the idea of being married to Nick Jonas was an 'alien thought'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised everyone when they announced that they have gotten engaged back in 2018.

The duo, shortly after, tied the knot in a lavish Hindu and Christian wedding in December the same year.

Although, Pee Cee and Nick are going strong as a couple, there was a time in the actress's life when marriage wasn't exactly on her mind.

"For a really long time, I was like, I don't know," she said about plans of her nuptials during an interview to PEOPLE.

The Sky Is Pink star added that the idea of being married was an "alien thought."

However, after almost two years since the wedding, Pee Cee says she is now "so comfortable with it."

The global icon added how she is always very ambitious about her work.

She admitted that while growing up, she would think that being ambitious was seen as something not good.

"I thought that that was seen as not really a good thing when a woman was too ambitious," she said. However, over time, she realised that being ambitious was her strength.