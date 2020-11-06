Priyanka Chopra recalls evading a terrible wardrobe mishap while being crowned Miss India

Priyanka Chopra expertly handled a wardrobe mishap while she was being crowned Miss India 2000

Priyanka Chopra avoided becoming a laughing stock in front of the entire world after undergoing a massive wardrobe malfunction at the 2000 Miss India beauty pageant.



The global icon expertly handled the mishap which she encountered while she was being crowned the champion of contest.



Recalling the incident, Pee Cee touched upon how she almost end up being publicly embarrassed at the international stage.



"The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much 'cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off," Chopra said on the new weekly digital show, PEOPLE in 10.

"The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!" the actress continued.

The same happened when Priyanka ran into an awkward malfunction at the 2018 Met Gala red carpet.

"My second Met Gala outfit was this blood-red Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit with the gold hood," she said. "But the corset under that thing, I couldn't breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn't eat too much during that night."