Lahore actress murdered by son for 'honour': police

LAHORE: A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his mother for honour, Geo News reported.
Police said the incident took place at Lahore's Hanjarwal area. The woman has been identified as local actress Samina Khattak.
The spokesperson said that the suspect has been arrested and that the murder weapon and a car have been recovered from him.