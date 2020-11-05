Trump spiritual adviser Paula White prays for 'angels' to help Republican president

Republican president Donald Trump's spiritual adviser, televangelist Paula White-Cain, on Wednesday prayed for "angels" to help the former reality TV star in the US Election 2020, causing the Internet to erupt in laughter and fetching some really sassy comments.



Paula White, who has been associated with Donald Trump ever since he entered the White House back in 2016, was brutally trolled for claiming that "angels are being dispatched" to help the Republican president win.



Fetching some hilarious reactions on the Internet, the video shows White telling viewers that "angelic reinforcement" has been summoned from Africa and South America. "The angels are coming here in the name of Jesus from Africa," she said, in a sing-song, evangelical tone.

Using Trump's claim of US Election 2020 theft from yesterday, Paula White said she was fighting what she called were the "demonic confederacies" from attempting to steal the polls.



"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it," Trump had said Wednesday in a tweet that Twitter quickly flagged as "disputed" and "misleading".

Making animated movements as she spoke, she said: "I hear a sound of victory. The Lord says it is done. For I hear, victory, victory, victory!"



Paula White then turned up 'weirdness' metre, claiming that angels had "been dispatched from Africa right now".

"They're coming here, in the name of Jesus," she asserted.

