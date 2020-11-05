Kylie Jenner sparks social media fire storm with 'tone-deaf' tweet on election day

Fans were up in arms against Kylie Jenner as they slapped her with labels like ‘tone-deaf’

American model Kylie Jenner ignited a social media fire storm on Wednesday after she tried to promote her products on Election Day.

Fans were up in arms against the beauty mogul as they slapped her with labels like ‘tone-deaf’ and ‘insensitive’ for promoting her makeup brand at a time on crisis in US politics.

Turning to her Twitter, Kylie posted: "Happy birthday sister - the Kendall Collection restocks tomorrow at 9am pst for the LAST TIME including signed PR kits!"

The tweet did not sit well with netizens as one fan wrote: “Kylie we love you but not the time.”

“Did you really just tweet about your business???? idk if youre aware but there is an ELECTION tonight,” wrote another.

"Oh now we’re posting on here lol. There is an election going on girl. You could’ve posted this earlier. People are focused on the election not a restock," a third chimed in.

"This is so selfish and tonedeaf rn," another disgruntled fan wrote.