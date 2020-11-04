Offset hands out free food to voters in Atlanta as polling begins in US

Offset drove to three different polling locations in his hometown of Atlanta and handed out meals

American rapper Offset has been quite vocal about the US presidential elections as he has been urging his fans and followers to cast their votes in the polls.

And as the polling day finally approached the member of rap group Migos decided to do more than just raise voter awareness as he stepped out and decided to provide food for those voting in line.



As per TMZ, Offset drove to three different polling locations in his hometown of Atlanta and handed out meals for hungry voters with the help of Slutty Vegan and Big Dave’s food trucks.

“This is a quick little pop-up, and it’s all about voting. I voted for the first time today,” said the 28-year-old.

Some have argued that his sudden interest in politics may have come from his wife Cardi B who has been using her platform to talk about politics with notable leaders like Berni Sanders as well as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.