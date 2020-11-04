Did Miley Cyrus start a feud with Kendall Jenner by unfollowing her on Instagram?

Miley Cyrus was rumoured to have unfollowed Kendall Jenner on Instagram after her controversial birthday bash.

Kendall's birthday festivities took over the internet after she arranged a lavish party amid COVID-19 outbreak.

As noted by Instagram user and fellow Miley Cyrus fan @mileyxsquad, the Slide Away singer has unfollowed Kendall along with a few of the birthday girl's famous guests after the contentious bash.

"Miley Cyrus unfollowed everyone that was partying last night omg," tweeted @mileytanked.

Miley took to respond to the rumours herself, putting them to rest for good, "Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With. Let’s stop talking about who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris."

Miley has been vocal about supporting Joe Biden in US election 2020. She has been a staunch critic of Donal Trump and asked her followers to vote for his opponent Biden.