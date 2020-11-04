Kanye West confirms he voted for himself in US election: 'We will heal'

Kanye West confirmed he has cast his first ballot in favour of his own self

Kanye West got up early on the much-awaited voting day for people all across America, to vote for himself!



The rapper confirmed, not suprisingly, that he has cast his first ballot in favour of his own self.

“God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” Kanye said via a tweet on Election Day.

“We will heal,” he added. “We will cure.”

Kanye, who earlier had massive public outbursts amid his battle with bipolar disorder, is a write-in candidate.

He is running with vice presidential hopeful, 57-year-old Michelle Tidball.

Meanwhile, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian, also voted.

The mom of four posted a photo of her on Instagram stating, "‘I VOTED!!!! Did u???" without revealing who secured her vote.







