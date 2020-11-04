close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
World

Web Desk
November 4, 2020

Watch: US President Donald Trump shows off dance moves in tweet

President Donald Trump showed off dance moves in a tweet on Tuesday as the United States headed to the polls to elect either the incumbent president for a second term in office or to place Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

A video tweeted from the president's account showed him performing various dance moves and flashing the thumbs up sign at various rallies he's been holding across the past few weeks.

The video was set to the music of the song YMCA by The Village People.

The song is an iconic one that ruled the charts when it was released over four decades ago. It is a popular track that is often used at sports events and competitions.

A signature part of the song is crowds dancing and moving their arms to spell out the four letters of the song's title. "Y.M.C.A."

