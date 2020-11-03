Kris Jenner blasts detractors bashing Kendall Jenner over viral birthday celebrations

Kris Jenner revealed all the guests were tested for COVID-19 at Kendall Jenner's viral birthday bash

Kris Jenner set the record straight on Kendall Jenner's viral Halloween-themed birthday bash.

Kendall received intense flak from netizens for arranging a birthday party amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Her mother, Kris, appeared on Andy Cohen's Monday’s episode of Always Unpredictable, revealing that all the guests were in fact tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter the party venue.

“At Kendall’s everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until the results were in,” Kris said adding, that “everyone was tested … a few days before Halloween, so we were really responsible.”

She continued, “We make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously so, you know, we do what we can. We try to follow the rules and if people are commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that. I just can control how we behave and, you know, try to do the best we can.”

The momager further said that she and her family members are tested during the filming of their reality show on a regular basis.

“We are very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week … because of the network rules while we’re filming as you know, so that’s very strict,” she said.

Adding that there will always be negativity and hate spewed everywhere, no matter how hard they try to do the right thing, Kris revealed, “We live our lives trying to be just really good people … and we’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing and we’re doing that exactly."