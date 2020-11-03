close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 3, 2020

Gigi Hadid's desperate appeal to US citizens ahead of polls: 'Please vote tomorrow'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 03, 2020
Gigi Hadid dons a beanie with word 'VOTE' inscribed on it

Gigi Hadid came forth making last-minute appeal to fans across the United States, urging them to out and vote in the 2020 elections, taking place on Tuesday.

"PLEASE VOTE TOMORROW," the supermodel captioned a picture of hers on Instagram. 

In the photo, Gigi can be seen wearing a beanie having 'VOTE' inscribed on it.

View this post on Instagram

PLEASE VOTE TOMORROW

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Dubbed as one of the most important polls in the history of America, this year's elections have Joe Biden and Donald Trump running for president.

Biden enjoys support of some of the most influential celebrities including Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and more. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment