Gigi Hadid's desperate appeal to US citizens ahead of polls: 'Please vote tomorrow'

Gigi Hadid dons a beanie with word 'VOTE' inscribed on it

Gigi Hadid came forth making last-minute appeal to fans across the United States, urging them to out and vote in the 2020 elections, taking place on Tuesday.

"PLEASE VOTE TOMORROW," the supermodel captioned a picture of hers on Instagram.

In the photo, Gigi can be seen wearing a beanie having 'VOTE' inscribed on it.

Dubbed as one of the most important polls in the history of America, this year's elections have Joe Biden and Donald Trump running for president.



Biden enjoys support of some of the most influential celebrities including Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and more.