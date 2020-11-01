Ariana Grande made ‘Positions’ while ‘madly in love’ with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande reportedly made her new album Positions after being inspired by her real estate mogul boyfriend Dalton Gomez.



The news comes via a source that is close to E online. The insider highlighted the love Grande shares for Gomez and was even quoted telling the publication, "Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels. It's a very healthy relationship.”

The source also added, "Ariana's new album was definitely inspired by her current feelings and relationship. She is in love and definitely wanted to express it on the new album. She wanted it to be very flirty and somewhat sexual. She's truly in a great place and is doing well.”

The insider concluded by revealing that the couple's days together are low key and relaxing. "They love to be ‘normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."