WATCH: Saudi man rams speeding car into Masjid-al-Haram

MAKKAH: A Saudi citizen crashed his speeding car into the outer gates of the Masjid-al-Haram in Makkah late Friday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



Visuals posted on social media show the car ploughing through the barricades in the courtyard before driving straight into one of the large doors.

In a tweet, the Makkah region confirmed that there were no casualties, adding that the driver was in an unusual condition. It added that the accident was caused by a car drifting and traveling in high speed at nearby roads in the southern square of the Grand Mosque.

The man has been arrested and referred to the public prosecution.