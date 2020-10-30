Baby on-board for Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, couple expecting first child

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner expect their first child to arrive next year

Famed supermodel Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner were elated to announce that they are expecting their first child.

The news was confirmed by PEOPLE on Thursday, that went on to report that the couple's baby is due next year.

"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source told the outlet. "She will be the most amazing mother."

Karlie, 28, and Joshua recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary after tying the knot in October 2018.

"The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness," a friend who attended the intimate Jewish ceremony told PEOPLE at the time.





For the unversed, Joshua is Jared Kushner's younger brother, who is married to Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Both Jared and Ivanka are senior White House aides.

Earlier this week, Karlie blasted Trump saying she will never vote for him.

She cast her vote in the 2020 presidential election wearing a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris face mask.

About the political disagreements in the family, Karlier spoke to British Vogue, "I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."