Elton John mesmerises fans with his dashing look as he pays homage to Elvis in style

Elton John once again left fans gushing with his dashing look in a purple blazer, white shirt and black wig as he apparently paid homage to Elvis during Halloween celebration with family.



The legendary star was seen throwing himself fully into the Halloween festivities as he went full swing with the fancy dress – skeletons, pumpkins, spiders, cobwebs and all. He posted it to the social media site.



The 73-year-old singer was seen playing the piano dressed as Elvis, while sons Zachary and Elijah danced around in crocodile costumes. Husband David Furnish sported Elton’s iconic Dodger Stadium Halloween costume.



This comes after six-time Grammy winner Elton revealed he has a legendary collaboration up his sleeve, amid his global farewell tour.

The legendary star recently unveiled his own special edition Barbie Doll, commemorating 45 years since he performed his sold-out two-night run at Dodger Stadium in October of 1975.

Sons Zachary, nine, and Elijah, seven, then popped onto the screen dancing along to one of the star’s greatest hits, Crocodile Rock.

In celebration of one of his most memorable performances, Mattel has released an Elton John-inspired Barbie doll, adorned with permed hair in a rainbow bomber jacket, high-waisted jeans, and platform shoes,.