Wed Oct 28, 2020
October 28, 2020

Kanye West snubbed from attending Kim Kardashian's 40 birthday bash? Here's the truth

Wed, Oct 28, 2020
Kanye West was nowhere to be seen in Kim Kardashian's birthday photos

Kanye West appeared to have snubbed his wife Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday celebrations held at a private island, pictures of which are going viral lately.

The US rapper was nowhere to be seen in the family photos, however this is not exactly true.

Page Six cited multiple sources that confirmed that Kanye was indeed a part of the luxe getaway.

Although he could not attend her actual birthday part because of work engagement, he made sure to send a sentimental surprise to her that day, later joining the group during the last two days of their trip.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40

Giving a sneak peek inside her birthday festivities, Kim uploaded a bunch of pictures captioning, “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter."

Other people who attended the great bash include  Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Chris Appleton, Corey Gamble, La La Anthony, Tracy Romulus along with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

