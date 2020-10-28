Kanye West snubbed from attending Kim Kardashian's 40 birthday bash? Here's the truth

Kanye West was nowhere to be seen in Kim Kardashian's birthday photos

Kanye West appeared to have snubbed his wife Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday celebrations held at a private island, pictures of which are going viral lately.

The US rapper was nowhere to be seen in the family photos, however this is not exactly true.

Page Six cited multiple sources that confirmed that Kanye was indeed a part of the luxe getaway.

Although he could not attend her actual birthday part because of work engagement, he made sure to send a sentimental surprise to her that day, later joining the group during the last two days of their trip.

Giving a sneak peek inside her birthday festivities, Kim uploaded a bunch of pictures captioning, “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter."



Other people who attended the great bash include Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Chris Appleton, Corey Gamble, La La Anthony, Tracy Romulus along with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.