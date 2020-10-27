No directives issued for universities' closure: HEC

The logo of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) can be seen in this illustration. — The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: No directives were issued to shut down university campuses, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) clarified on Monday, as officials warn of a second coronavirus spike in the country.

"Attention Students!! HEC has not issued direction for closure of universities," it said on Twitter.

"The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued policy guidelines for all the universities to cope with the COVID-19 crisis," the statement added.

The HEC noted that every university was allowed to operate according to its situation.



Pakistan has so far recorded 328,602 coronavirus cases, 6,739 deaths, and 311,075 recoveries. The country's educational institutions started a phase-wise reopening of educational institutions after nearly six months, with the universities and colleges allowed to reopen from September 15.