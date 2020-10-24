Melania Trump's Halloween party announcement backfires amid coronavirus fears

The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump can be seen wearing a face mask as the cases in the US increase. — Twitter/FLOTUS

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump's announcement of a Halloween party at the White House has backfired, with people fearing that the event will become a catalyst for the spread of coronavirus.

The FLOTUS, in a statement, said that the party was scheduled for October 25 and would feature "a vibrant display of bright-coloured leaves that will envelop the South Portico columns in various shades of autumn".

"Extra precautions have been put in place by the Trump Administration to help ensure the health and safety of all guests wishing to participate in this year’s spooky celebration," the statement claimed.

However, netizens aren't exactly looking forward to the celebration, with some calling it a "super spreader event" — one that causes the spread of coronavirus.



Some users, however, seemed to look forward to the annual party.



