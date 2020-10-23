Watch: Melania Trump 'yanks' hand away from Donald Trump's after US Election 2020 debate

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump leave the stage after the latest US Presidential Debate. Photo: Twitter screengrab

Social media users were left wondering whether there was any friction between First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump and her husband, US President Donald Trump after the former seemed to have yanked her hand away from the latter.



Social media users had a field day after the latest US presidential debate between president Donald Trump and Democrat contender Joe Biden concluded and the wives joined their husbands on-stage.

While Joe Biden received a warm hug from Jill Biden, Melania stood by her husband's side, holding his hand briefly. After the couple posed for a few snaps, they made their way off the stage. But not in a nice way, or so it seems.



Melania could be seen yanking her left hand away from Trump's grip as the couple started to leave. The clip went viral on social media, with several users suggesting the FLOTUS gave her husband a cold shoulder when the whole world was watching.

One Twitter user pointed out how Trump couldn't win over his wife, let alone the audience at the debate.



Another pointed out how Biden gave Trump a friendly wave after the debate but the US president ignored it and then, the president's wife yanked her hand away from him.



For another person, Melania's "cold" gesture was hilarious but not shocking.



One user noticed Trump's little 'push' to Melania after she yanked her hand away from his.



It isn't clear whether Melania's act was intentional or not. However, this was her first public appearance after recovering from the novel coronavirus.



Melania reveals how she felt after contracting coronavirus

In an article she posted on The White House's website, Melania had said that her coronavirus diagnosis came with minimal symptoms of the infection but "they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after".

According to the FLOTUS, she felt "extremely tired" and had to deal with a cough, headache and body ache during her time in quarantine. Melania opted for vitamins and healthy food to recover from the coronavirus, crediting the "wonderful caretakers" around them.

"We will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr. Conley and his team. It was an unfamiliar feeling for me to be the patient instead of a person trying to encourage our nation to stay healthy and safe," she wrote.

Melania had said that her time recovering from the novel coronavirus enabled her to reflect on her own family and the hundreds of thousands who were suffering from the virus.

"We are in unprecedented times—and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy," she wrote.

Melania encourage people to ward off the coronavirus by living healthy lives. The FLOTUS had stated that "a balanced diet, fresh air, and vitamins really are vital to keep our bodies healthy".

"For your complete well-being, compassion and humility are just as important in keeping our minds strong. For me personally, the most impactful part of my recovery was the opportunity to reflect on many things—family, friendships, my work, and staying true to who you are," she added.