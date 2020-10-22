Wasim Akram terms Istanbul 'a mesmerising city' on trip to Turkey

Twitter/Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive)/via The News

KARACHI: Captivated by Istanbul's beauty, famed cricket commentator Wasim Akram termed the capital of one of Pakistan's top allies "a mesmerising city".

Hopping on to the Turkey bandwagon, the veteran cricketer's visit comes as numerous Pakistanis head to Turkey for vacations and artistes of popular Islamic history drama, Ertugrul, announce their trips to the South Asian nation.

"Hello from stunning Istanbul first time ever must say it’s a mesmerising city," Akram wrote, adding hashtags #amazing and #ElectricCity.

A day prior, Ertugrul star Cem Ucan aka Aliyar Bey and Pakistan's Imran Abbas hung out together and played a game of pool during the former’s visit to Turkey.



The 44-year-old Turkish actor shared photos from his meeting with the Khuda Aur Muhabbat star, writing: "THANK’S FOR YOUR VISIT MY BROTHER."