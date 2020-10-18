Is Princess Beatrice pregnant? Royal fans in a tizzy after her husband drops a clue

Only days after Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy, royal fans have started speculating that her sister, Beatrice might be following suit.

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has sent fans in a tizzy after he revealed that his favourite thing to read these days is a parenting book, titled How To Raise Successful People.

In a recent interview, the property designer explained his reasons for reading the book by Esther Wojcicki.

"There is nothing more important than raising and educating our kids and doing it well and she has achieved this using the word trick: T is for trust, R is for respect, I for Independence, C for Collaboration and K is for Kindness,” Edoardo explained.

"[Esther] has three accomplished daughters: One is the CEO of YouTube, the other is the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe and the third is a top anthropologist and epidemiologist,” he went on to share.

Beatrice had earlier sparked pregnancy rumours as well when she was spotted exiting a baby store, called Little White Company in Central London.

Not only this, she carried a bag from upmarket shop The White Company's children branch. Eagle-eyed royal fans starting speculating about the arrival of a new member in the royal family very soon.

"Oh my I’m right I guess .. she’s pregnant. Oh love that. Princess Beatrice will be a very good mom," said one.

Another wrote, "I cannot be the only one thinking Princess Beatrice is pregnant!!!"