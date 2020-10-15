Lagertha wears 'Vikings' mask as she asks her fans to vote

Katheryn Winnick is encouraging her fans to cast their ballots in the election and don't forget to wear their masks during the coronavirus pandemic.



The "Vikings" actress recently shared a picture in which he face covered with a mask . "Wear your mask," she wrote alongside her picture.





Katheryn on Wednesday shared the trailer for her new show which will premier on ABC next month.

Taking to Instagram, The "Vikings" star posted the 'official new trailer' of the show titled "Big Sky".

"The most beautiful places hide the darkest secrets. My new show #BigSky premieres Nov 17 on ABC!," wrote the actress who played Lagertha in "Vikings".

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the remaining episodes of "Vikings" to watch the outcome of the war between the sons of Ragnar Lodbrok.

