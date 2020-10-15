Harry Styles sets the internet ablaze with a 2020 Billboard Chart Achievement Award win

Harry Styles monumental win in the fan voted Billboard Chart Achievement Award has left the internet in tatters.

Harry has always been a Hollywood success but his recent releases, including Watermelon Sugar and Adore You made the biggest dent on the Billboard charts.

From fellow stars to fans, all began the trend #ProudofHarry and began showering the singer with praise and adoration.

Even Style’s former bandmate Liam Payne paid the singer his respects by penning a short note that read, “Proud oh this man , he deserves this Loudly crying face Beating heart he made me what I am , He thought me how to be so courageous even in the least hope and tpwk in rvery situations , love you Harry #ProudOfHarry” (sic)

Simultaneously fans also blew up the feed claiming, “TRENDING AS IT SHOULD #proudofharry”



