close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 15, 2020

Harry Styles sets the internet ablaze with a 2020 Billboard Chart Achievement Award win

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 15, 2020
Harry Styles sets the internet ablaze with a 2020 Billboard Chart Achievement Award win

Harry Styles monumental win in the fan voted Billboard Chart Achievement Award has left the internet in tatters.

Harry has always been a Hollywood success but his recent releases, including Watermelon Sugar and Adore You made the biggest dent on the Billboard charts.

Check out the video below:

From fellow stars to fans, all began the trend #ProudofHarry and began showering the singer with praise and adoration.

Even Style’s former bandmate Liam Payne paid the singer his respects by penning a short note that read, “Proud oh this man , he deserves this Loudly crying face Beating heart he made me what I am , He thought me how to be so courageous even in the least hope and tpwk in rvery situations , love you Harry #ProudOfHarry” (sic)

Simultaneously fans also blew up the feed claiming, “TRENDING AS IT SHOULD #proudofharry”


Latest News

More From Entertainment