Asim Bajwa resigns as PM Imran Khan’s special assistant

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday accepted the resignation of Asim Saleem Baja as special assistant on information.

The announcement was made by the SAPM on Twitter.

“I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request,” he said in a message posted on social media.

However, Bajwa would continue to serve as the chief of authority overseeing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A month ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan had refused to accept Bajwa's resignation after the latter offered to step down following a story alleging that his family had a large stake in several international businesses and had considerable assets abroad.

The PM Office had announced that the resignation notice had been received, but the premier had turned it down.

The prime minister was quoted as saying that he was satisfied with the clarification Bajwa had provided about his personal finances and business in response to the article.

Bajwa was appointed as PM’s special assistant on April 27 after Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was removed from the office.

Ex-SAPM meets PM Imran

Separately, former SAPM on media Yousaf Baig Mirza called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today, according to a PM Office statement.

PM’s adviser on accountability and interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar was also present on the occasion.

Yousaf Baig Mirza had quit the post in November 2019.