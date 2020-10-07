Jennifer Aniston re-shares Joe Biden's Insta post targeting Donald Trump

Jennifer Aniston on Tuesday urged her fans "to be safe and make sure you're prepared" as the "Friends" actress highlighted the importance of casting ballots in the election.

She also took a shot at Trump while re-sharing Democratic candidate Joe Biden's Insta post.

"If we've learned anything this week...," she captioned Biden's post in which the former Vice President is wearing a mask while Trump is seen wearing no mask.

Trump recently tested positive for the coronavirus and returned to the White House after being hospitalized for several hours.