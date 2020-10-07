What's happened to Hailie Jade Scott?

"Where did you go? Miss your posts!," wrote a fan while commenting on one of Hailie Jade's photos.



The picture of Marshal Mathers aka Eminem's daughter was posted on May 5 during the coronavirius lockdown and fans have not heard from the Hailie since then.

She has made good name for herself as a social media influencer , amassing over two million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

Hailie's absence from Instagram has left fans worrying about her, with many people taking to other social media platforms to ask about her whereabouts.





A look at social media discussions suggests her fans think that Eminem's daughter has taken a break from Instagram.

But those had read the caption of her last post were satisfied that she has been active on her Insta stories after May 5.







