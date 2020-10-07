close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 7, 2020

What's happened to Hailie Jade Scott?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 07, 2020

"Where did you go? Miss your posts!," wrote a fan while commenting on  one of Hailie Jade's photos.

The picture of Marshal Mathers aka Eminem's daughter was posted on May 5 during the coronavirius lockdown and fans have not heard from the Hailie since  then.

She has made good name for herself as a social media  influencer , amassing over  two million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

Hailie's absence from Instagram  has left  fans worrying about her, with many people taking to other social media platforms to ask about her whereabouts.


A look at social media discussions suggests her fans think that   Eminem's daughter has taken a break from Instagram.

But those had read the caption of her last post were  satisfied that she has been active on  her Insta stories after May 5.



Latest News

More From Entertainment