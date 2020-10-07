Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could be ‘pressurized’ to return to UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surely didn't call it quits with the royals with plans of a probable return.

However, it is now being speculated that the Duke of Sussex could be getting ‘pressured’ into returning to the United Kingdom owing to a plea by a group beloved by the former working royal.

Penning a piece for Mirror Online, royal expert Penny Junor claimed a former army senior of the duke, General Sir Richard Dannatt had earlier made a public plea to Harry about returning to the UK.

Junor claims that this request may have hit the right strings with Harry and could lead to him considering a probable return.

The expert said that the army was “the making of Harry”, adding that he “also proved to be a very gifted leader, able to motivate a team of people while earning their respect and affection.”

Junor, however, saw Meghan Markle as a possible a hurdle in Harry’s move back as she “is clearly passionate about standing up and being counted.”

“I can’t see Meghan ever wanting a way back,” she added.