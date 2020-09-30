close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 30, 2020

Dilip Kumar wants people in Peshawar to send him pics of his ancestral home

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 30, 2020
Dilip Kumar speaks to media. Photo: IANS

Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar (Yousuf Khan) became  emotional on Wednesday after  he learned that his ancestral house in  Peshawar is being restored to its original condition by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

He expressed his gratitude in a tweet to a Pakistani journalist who shared this news with the legendary actor and asked Pakistanis in Peshawar to send pictures of his ancestral house to him.

"Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all  in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar"," he tweeted. 

Besides Dilip's house, the KP government has also decided to convert the ancestral house of another great actor of his times Raj Kapoor into a museum. 

The Peshawar district administration visited both houses on Wednesday   to conduct a survey and take measurements. The deputy commissioner  and the Revenue staff will determine the value of the land.

The Archaeology Department has already allocated funds to buy the houses. Both buildings are in dilapidated conditions and its owners in the past had planned to build plazas there.

The museums will feature biographies, photographs and the actors' affiliation with Peshawar, as well as other records of the two legends and their families. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment