Dilip Kumar wants people in Peshawar to send him pics of his ancestral home

Dilip Kumar speaks to media. Photo: IANS

Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar (Yousuf Khan) became emotional on Wednesday after he learned that his ancestral house in Peshawar is being restored to its original condition by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

He expressed his gratitude in a tweet to a Pakistani journalist who shared this news with the legendary actor and asked Pakistanis in Peshawar to send pictures of his ancestral house to him.

"Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar"," he tweeted.

Besides Dilip's house, the KP government has also decided to convert the ancestral house of another great actor of his times Raj Kapoor into a museum.

The Peshawar district administration visited both houses on Wednesday to conduct a survey and take measurements. The deputy commissioner and the Revenue staff will determine the value of the land.

The Archaeology Department has already allocated funds to buy the houses. Both buildings are in dilapidated conditions and its owners in the past had planned to build plazas there.



The museums will feature biographies, photographs and the actors' affiliation with Peshawar, as well as other records of the two legends and their families.