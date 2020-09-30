All accused in Babri Masjid case aqcuitted by Indian court

An Indian court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid case due to a lack of evidence, reported Indian media.



The verdict by a special court of India's Central Bureau of Investigation in Lucknow comes thirty years after an angry mob razed the mosque.

Among the acquitted included veteran leaders of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

According to The Indian Express, the court in its verdict said that there was no conclusive proof against the 32 accused in the case.

“They have been acquitted for lack of evidence,” defence lawyer KK Mishra was quoted by the publication.

The publication also reported that 26 out of the 32 accused were present when the court issued the verdict.

As per The Indian Express, initially 48 people were framed for the demolition of the Babari Masjid, however, 16 people had died during the trial.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said that it opposed the judgment, saying that the verdict was "wrong".

"We will appeal against the judgment in the High Court," Zafaryab Jilani, the lawyer in the case and secretary of the AIMPLB , was quoted by the publication.

On the other hand, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the verdict.

"It proves that justice triumphed however late it may be," SIngh was quoted by The Times of India.

Indian SC rules in favour of Hindus in Babri Masjid dispute

Last year, the Indian Supreme Court ruled that the disputed Babri Masjid land should be given to the Hindus, while ordering the Muslims be allotted an alternate land as a replacement for the destroyed mosque.

The Indian top court issued the order while reading out its verdict on the ownership of a centuries-old religious site claimed by both majority Hindus and Muslims.

The Babri Majid located in the northern town of Ayodhya was razed in 1992 by hardline Hindus who believe the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The destruction of the mosque triggered religious riots in which about 2,000 people, most of them Muslims, were killed across the country and led to a series of court battles with various groups staking claim to the site.

