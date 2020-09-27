Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi found dead by apparent suicide in empty apartment

Yuko has left behind her a husband, actor Nakabayashi Taiki as well as two young children, one of which is still an infant, born in January.

Yuko is known to be 40-year-old at the time of her death and if her case is proved a suicide, it would follow in light of the surging suicide cases across Japan, amid well-known celebrities.

Other stars known to have died by suicide include actor Miura Harumi back in July of this year and even reality TV star Kimura Hana back in May.

For the unversed, Yuko accumulated a number of domestic anecdotes to her name before her passing. After a successful debut back in 1996 for her role in Cyborg, the actress quickly climbed the ranks of the domestic market and landed hit after hit, including, the 1999 NHK drama Asuka, as well as the 2001 TBS drama Love and Life in the White.

