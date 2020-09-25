Kim Kardashian a ball of nerves over North West’s ‘fearless’ performance on Kanye’s stage

Kim Kardashian recently sat down to reminisce upon her daughter Noth’s iconic Yezzy performance and her feelings throughout the entirety of it all.

Reminiscing upon North West’s iconic performance on her dad’s stage, the star opened up about her feelings regarding that moment and also revealed how proud she is of her eldest daughter for her confident and power-packed performance.

During a conversation with Us Weekly, the reality TV star admitted: “I had no idea what the fashion show was gonna look like in itself But then when Kanye asked North, ‘Do you want to sing?’ I just … the nerves that I have now … you know.”

Kim went on to say, “I see her at Sunday Service, but to do something on her own in front of all these people for the first time — she’s never even been up on a stage and practiced, so to see her up there … my nerves.”

She also went on to admit, “I almost start crying because I’m just … I’m happy for her, but I’m so nervous for her.” (sic)

At the end of the day, Kim is just ‘proud’ of her eldest daughter.



“That to me was just so fun to see. You know, she’s just fearless and I love that about her, and I’m such a proud mom.”

After the gig was over and both Kim and her husband were having dinner, the star admits she began gushing over her daughter’s performance, “Oh, my God. I was like crying, like a stage mom.”

It was only later that she truly opened up about her thoughts regarding that day, “I think the fashion show was amazing. When Kanye says he wants to do something, he makes it happen, and he’s wanted to come back and do a fashion show, and he did it in a big way, and we’ll always have these memories. They’ll never forget it and that means a lot to me.”

Kim concluded by saying, “With everything that’s been going on with coronavirus, I think it was really, just really so cool. Kanye was still able to do his show and then to see North, you know, have no fear and just go up there and do that was really, really cool.”