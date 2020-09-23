Rahbar Committee recommends Fazl's name to lead Pakistan Democratic Movement

Sources further told Geo News that opposition parties have agreed on expanding the Charter of Democracy (CoD) and selected locations where public gatherings to put pressure on the government will be held. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Bracing for its movement against the government next month, the Rahbar Committee recommended Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should lead the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance.



A meeting of the Rahbar Committee, comprising 11 opposition parties, was held on Wednesday during which the majority of the attendees agreed on Fazl as their choice to lead the alliance.

Representatives of smaller political parties stated that only Fazl can lead the opposition effectively. Sources told Geo News that participants of the meeting decided that the PDM will feature a central and four provincial organisations.

It was decided during the meeting — as per sources — that the opposition's alliance will also have organisations at the local district level. The names of leaders who will be part of the central and provincial organisations of the PDMA will be revealed in a few days by the opposition's leadership.

Sources further told Geo News that opposition parties have agreed on expanding the Charter of Democracy (CoD) and selected locations where public gatherings to put pressure on the government will be held.

These important announcements relating to the PDM's movement against the government will be made in a few days by the opposition leadership.

Following a multi-party-conference in Islamabad on Sunday — billed by the opposition as an "All Parties Conference" — the opposition shared the plan of action devised to "rid the country" of the government.

JUI-F chief Fazl, addressing a media briefing, had said that the opposition demanded the "immediate resignation of selected Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Niazi".

He had said that a failure to do so will result in the joint opposition announcing country-wide protests that will include the participation of lawyers, traders, labourers, farmers, civil society, and the people in general.

"In the first phase, beginning October, rallies will be held in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

"In the second phase, starting December, huge demonstrations will take place country-wide. In the third phase, to begin in January next year, a long-march will move towards Islamabad," Fazl had said.

"To oust the selected government, the joint opposition will use all tactics, including a vote of no confidence and resignations from the parliament."

Meanwhile, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had said that the opposition had no option but to arrive at these decisions as the incumbent government was "selected" and could not handle the country's affairs, including the situation in Kashmir and the coronavirus crisis.

"The country's future is at stake if the government continues its regime," he had said.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that the opposition is headed towards its "mission" under the guidance and support of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP chairman Asif Zardari.

Responding to a question, Bilawal had said that if any party goes back on the commitments made today, then the people must hold it accountable.

He said that the movement would struggle not only against the government but also "the ones who brought it into power".