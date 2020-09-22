NAB summons JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl on Oct 1

The notice to Fazl states that the JUI-F leader can be arrested if his answers fail to satisfy NAB officials. — Geo.tv/Files

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear before it on October 1 to answer allegations that he owns assets beyond known sources of income.



In the notice sent to the JUI-F chief, NAB KP has stated that Fazl can be arrested if his answers fail to satisfy officials of the anti-corruption watchdog.

In the notice, the JUI-F chief has been directed to appear before Additional Director NAB Peshawar Israr-ul-Haq and present evidence of his alleged assets beyond means before the official.

Opposition announces Pakistan Democratic Movement to oust 'anti-people' govt

The development is a significant one as it comes a few days after multiple opposition parties hosted an All Parties Conference (APC) where they criticised the government and called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down.

Opposition parties announced a new alliance named Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would be formed under which the parties would unite to oust the incumbent government.

Fazl had announced that opposition parties would protest against the government through a phased movement featuring countrywide protests. These protest, Fazl had said, would include the participation of lawyers, traders, labourers, farmers, civil society, and the people in general.

"In the first phase, beginning October, rallies will be held in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

"In the second phase, starting December, huge demonstrations will take place country-wide. In the third phase, to begin in January next year, a long-march will move towards Islamabad," Fazl had said at the APC.

"To oust the selected government, the joint opposition will use all tactics, including a vote of no confidence and resignations from the parliament."