Prince Harry has reportedly ’trapped’ himself in new California life

Many royal commentators believe Prince Harry has signed onto a life filled with high pressure deadlines and countless expectations after becoming financially independent.

One such expert, Camilla Tominey questioned the prince’s decision to change life paths during an interview with Express.UK.

She said, "The question is, you’re finding freedom but are you being trapped in something else? If you find freedom in LA, what does that mean for your life?"

She also went on to say, “If you’re going to be signing multi-million pound deals with TV streaming giants, if you’re giving speeches at a million-pound a pop, what are you going to be expected to say?”

Many of Harry’s loyal fans are aware of his desire to one day settle in Africa for a peaceful life. However, the move to California seems more of an “interesting fit,” one not at all aligned with his past hopes and dreams.