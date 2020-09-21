Policeman accused of raping young woman in Gujranwala obtains interim bail

In a video statement that was published on social media, the woman — reportedly in her early 20s — also alleged that police chose not to address their complaint or take action when the family approached the local SHO. The News/via Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

GUJRANWALA: A policeman here in the city's Aziz Colony has been named in a case over allegedly raping a young woman, authorities said Monday. However, the police officer managed to obtain interim bail to avoid arrest.



According to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Aroop police station on behalf of the survivor's father, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mubashir was called to the young woman's home in Gujranwala for an inquiry into her complaint about predatory young men.

The woman's father claimed in the FIR that the ASI sexually assaulted his daughter when he arrived at their home, while the survivor accused the cop of threatening to file a complaint against them if they spoke up about the alleged rape incident.

In a video statement that was published on social media, the woman — reportedly in her early 20s — also alleged that police chose not to address their complaint or take action when the family approached the local station house officer (SHO).



Later, the city police officer (CPO) informed media that a medical test of the woman had been carried out but that the security authorities had not yet received a report confirming or denying the alleged rape incident.

A four-member team has been set up under the superintendent of police (SP) for investigations to probe the matter, the CPO added.

On the other hand, the hospital administration confirmed that the woman had undergone the medical test, the samples from which had been dispatched to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in Lahore. A final report would be issued once the report analysing the samples was received, it added.

Police said the cop suspected of involvement in the rape case has obtained interim bail earlier in the day in order to avoid being jailed. "I have been falsely accused," ASI Mubashir claimed in his statement, adding that the truth would be ascertained during the investigation.

SP Hafeezur Rehman said the FIR was filed on the basis of the request submitted by the woman's father. "Strict action will be taken against the party found guilty during the investigation," he added.