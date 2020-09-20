Islamabad Police rescue lost foreign diplomats who went missing in Margalla Hills

The diplomats were identified as the second secretary at the Hungarian Embassy and a female attaché at the mission. — Twitter/Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police)/via The News

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police successfully rescued two lost foreign diplomats who had gone missing in the federal capital's Margalla Hills during a hiking trip, authorities said late Saturday.

Upon receiving information of their whereabouts, police had sprung into action and found the two diplomats safe and sound, according to a statement from Islamabad Police posted on Twitter.

The inspector-general (IG) of police for Islamabad, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, appreciated the timely assistance of deputy-inspector general (operations) and lauded the entire police team for their prompt response.

The two Hungarian diplomats reportedly went missing after they went hiking in the hills and forgot their way back. They were identified as the second secretary at the Hungarian Embassy and a woman attaché at the mission.