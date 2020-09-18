Jennifer Aniston urges Facebook to 'regulate' Instagram

Jennifer Aniston on Friday urged Facebook to review its policies which allow hate speech, bigotry and racism on Instagram.

The actress joined the protest against Facebook that the social media giant has recently faced from Hollywood celebrities for promoting what they said hate speech and misinformation.

The "Friends" star used her Instagram account to share an advice for Facebook while commenting on a report that claimed Facebook and Instagram pushed Russian ads to 146 million Americans in 2016.

"We need to have this conversation. Instagram is fun and we love connecting with each other--but hate speech, bigotry, racism, homophobia, transphobia are far too welcome on this platform and Facebook must regulate this," she wrote.

She added, "social media is playing a huge role in this election and we need to be conscious of the information we take in. Check you facts and STOPE HATE".

