Queen Elizabeth II to be dropped as Barbados head of state next year

Barbados has become the first country in over three decades to let go of the monarch

Barbados government announced on Tuesday that it will be letting go of Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state of the country by the time it becomes a republic next year.

The announcement was made by the Caribbean nation’s Governor-General, Sandra Mason who said during a speech that "the time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind."

It was further announced that the country will become a republic by the time it marks its 55th independence anniversary from the British empire in November next year.

Apart from Britain, Her Majesty is the head of state of 15 countries that were previously ruled by the British. These include Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Jamaica as well as numerous other island nations in the Indian Ocean and the Caribbean.

During the speech, written by the Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Mason said: "Barbadians want a Barbadian Head of State. This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving.”

"Hence, Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a Republic by the time we celebrate our 55th Anniversary of Independence,” she added.

Barbados has become the first country in over three decades to let go of the monarch.