Mon Sep 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 14, 2020

Cardi B says personal information posted online by Trump supporter

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 14, 2020

Cardi B has claimed that her personal information was leaked  online by Trump supporters after her criticism of the Republican leader .

The WAP artist said she had to hire a private investigator after her address was posted online by an alleged Donald Trump supporter earlier this year.

In an Instagram live, she said  she was targeted by trolls for her outspoken views on politics. 

“They be making fun of me. I ignore them. I don’t give a f***,” she said. “Let me tell you something. S**t gets so intense that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to dox my home, to put my house on fire.”

She continued: “I literally hired a private investigator, and serve them with a warrant and arrest this boy. This boy was a f***ing teenager. His parents were shook.”


