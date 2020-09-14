Tokyo-based technology group to launch new teamLab digital art museum in Saudi Arabia

The Japanese multimedia collective teamLab will launch a new digital art museum in Saudi Arabia by 2023 called teamLab Borderless Jeddah.

The Tokyo-based technology group has entered into a ten-year agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Culture to develop works for the digital art museum.

The venue is the latest addition to teamLab’s expanding empire which consists of interactive spaces in Tokyo, Shanghai and most recently, Macao.

"The ministry plans to transfer this experience to Riyadh at a later period to give more space to the public wishing to attend the event," the Saudi Gazette reported.

The move is part of a drive to promote the cultural credentials of the Kingdom, helping to diversify the economy in line with the government’s Vision 2030 plan.

teamLab Borderless Jeddah follows other cultural ventures such as the Desert X sculpture exhibition which opened in northwest Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

