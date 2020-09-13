'Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's privacy lawsuit against British tabloids could blow up in their face'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took as many as four British tabloids to the court over breach of privacy earlier this year.

While the matter is sub judice, a legal expert came forth weighing in on the case, stating that it could backfire pathetically for the former royals.

Amber Melville-Brown, who is the head of the media and reputation practice at international law firm 'Withers' slammed the Duke and Duchess's legal action.

"As a privacy lawyer I value and will fight for the rights of my clients. But I fear that here, even if Meghan wins her legal case in her claims for misuse of private information, and infringement of her rights under the Data Protection legislation and in copyright, this is a war that she cannot win," she told Insider.



While Meghan has already suffered a major setback in May, when she was asked to pay almost $90,000 in legal fees in order to compensate for her claims against The Mail's published Associated Papers, she is not backing down.



Amber went on to add that she believes not only can Meghan and Harry lose the case, the lawsuits could backfire and "make the press even more persistent."

Shortly after announcing their royal exit, Meghan and Harry sued The Mail, The Sun, Express and Mirror for publishing a highly confidential letter exchanged between them and Meghan's father, Thomas Markle.