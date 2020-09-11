James Corden gets an earful from disgruntled 'One Direction' fans over video leak

Famed talk show host James Corden is under fire after fans of boy-band One Direction came forth slamming him.

Corden has invited trouble after leaking an unaired footage of the group on Twitter.

The matter ensued when The Late Late Show's executive producer Ben Winston posted an unseen video on Wednesday, featuring the famous Carpool Karoake segment with 1D.

The 2015 interview is the most-seen episode to date, reported Newsweek.

The 11-second clip showcased Corden taking the band to a McDonald's drive-thru.

Replying to the tweet, a One Direction fan wrote in 2017, “Now can you confirm you’ll release the 1D McDonald’s footage.

In response, Winston wrote, “OK. Tonight.”

After the clip went viral, fans called on for the group to reunite on the 10th year anniversary.

Winston deleted the tweet, sparking anger amongst the fans.

"James Corden is once again proof, all men do is lie,” tweeted one fan.

Another wrote in all caps, “Ben Winston and James Corden you better release the McDonald’s footage before my therapist hears about you.”

“If James Corden doesn’t give us any content we will be cancelling the late late show,” said another.



Taking the matter in his own hands, Corden promised to release the footage in a tweet, reuniting the band.

"Guys, we all love the One Direction boys--but James isn't gonna commit a multitude of international crimes to get them back together, alright?" Corden said.





