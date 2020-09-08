Sofia Richie seen with another man after enjoying a beach day with Jaden Smith

Sofia Richie, who spent a fun day with former beau Jaden Smith at a beach on weekend, was seen with a close friend Andrew Beyer later during a night out in Malibu.



The model, who has been trying to heal her heartache after split from Scott Disick, was seen with another male acquaintance while dining at celebrity restaurant of choice Nobu.



The pair followed the current safety guidelines and wore protective face masks as they exited the eatery hand in hand late on that night.

Sofia Richie and Andrew Beyer looked affectionate as they shared a goodnight kiss even if the coverings were in place.



Sophia looked typically stylish in a plain white T-shirt and high-slung trousers. The 22-year- old added to her look with a simple black handbag, while her hair was neatly pulled into a conventional ponytail.



On the other hand, Andrew was dressed down in a white T-shirt and black jeans, teamed with a grey windbreaker jacket.

The daughter of Motown legend Lionel Richie has been trying to heal her pain after her three-year romance with Scott Disick comes to an end.

Earlier on Saturday, Sofia was spotted canoodling with her longtime friend and former flame Jaden on Malibu beach.

