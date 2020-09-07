Selena Gomez was unwilling to appear on Drake's music video featuring Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber lip-synced Selena Gomez's name in Drake and DJ Khaled's new song "Popstar".

Shortly after the song video was released, rumours started circulating that Selena was approached to appear along with Bieber.

A latest report in People said that Selena Gomez was not asked to feature in the video.

"Selena was never approached and had no plans to participate in the music video," the publication quoted the source as saying.

The rumours stared doing the rounds after a businessman named Shazir Mucklai stated in a press release that he had told Gomez to appear in the music video to "lessen the friction" between her and Bieber.

The video for DJ Khaled and Drake's latest project "Popstar" starred Justin Bieber and had cameo appearance from the Canadian singer's wife Hailey Bieber too.









