Sun Sep 06, 2020
September 6, 2020

Pakistan pays homage to martyrs on Defence Day

Sun, Sep 06, 2020

Pakistanis across the world on Sunday marked the countries 55th Defence Day with national zeal and fervour to pay homage to the martyrs who gave their lives for the defence of the motherland.

On 6th September 1965, Pakistan's valiant armed forces and the entire nation stood united against the enemy who challenged Pakistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

At midnight in Islamabad, spectacular fireworks were displayed which spread a rainbow of colours in the sky of the capital city and national anthems were played to commemorate the day.

On the occasion of Defence Day, special prayers were offered after Fajr in mosques across the country for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army. In addition, special events are being organised across the country.

A Defence Day function was held at the Naval Headquarters Islamabad where Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi laid floral wreaths at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and recited Fateha.

Special ceremonies were also being held at the mausoleum of national heroes, including the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the General Headquarters (GHQ). 

