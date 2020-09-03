Jennifer Aniston continues to target Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump is quite unpopular among US celebrities who often speak against the Republican leader over his controversial statements.

Recently, actress Jennifer Aniston has also become vocal against the president as the presidential elections near.

The "Friends" actress on Tuesday shared advice for voters, urging them to take into consideration certain facts before exercising their right to franchise.

A day later, Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram stories to share an anti-Trump post.

"No one is safe in Donald Trump's America," read the text on Fox News screen.



