Full cast of 'Dancing With The Stars' announced

The full cast of Dancing With The Stars has finally been revealed.

The cast members were announced on Good Morning America days before the show's premier which takes place on September 14.

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, rapper Nelly, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and NBA legend Charles Oakley are among the cast members of the ABC competition show.

The show is based on BBC format Strictly Come Dancing.

Others who will appear on the show are Monica Aldama,Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, Nev Schulman and Johnny Weir.