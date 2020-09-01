close
Mon Aug 31, 2020
September 1, 2020

Throwback video of Brad Pitt seeking police help to pick up Jennifer Aniston goes viral

Tue, Sep 01, 2020

A throwback video of Brad Pitt is doing the rounds on social media websites in which the Hollywood hunk is seen reportedly seeking police help to pick up Jennifer Aniston.

The unseen video of the Troy actor has received thousands of views on YouTube where it was shared with the captions suggesting Pitt was driving his car to pick up his former wife Jennifer Aniston.

While Aniston is not clearly visible in the clip, Pitt all smiles as he gets off a Sheriff's car to drive his own vehicle.

Authenticity of the video and the captions accompanying could not be independently verified.



