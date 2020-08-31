Clifton, DHA residents protest outside CBC's office over board's 'incompetence'

Protesters outside the CBC's Office. Photo: Facebook/Petition against DHA & CBC

Residents of Karachi’s Clifton and Defence areas protested outside the office of Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) Monday over the "incompetence of the Defence Housing Authority and CBC in providing basic living conditions".

According to Geo News, the CBC had sealed their gates ahead of the protest scheduled by the residents of the area. However, demonstrators breached into the premises of the CBC and tried entering the office but were stopped by police.

The protesters have demaded the chief executive officer of the CBC address them and listen to their grievances.

Apart from demanding an improvement in the sewerage system, the protestors are also demanding that an audit of the flood relief tax collected by the CBC be shared with them and called on the board's members to be held accountable for the lack of amenities provided to them over the years. They have also asked the CBC to improve garbage collection in the area.

Last night, a group formed on Facebook under the name of "Petition against DHA & CBC" had announced that they will hold a protest against the authorities of DHA and Clifton outside the CBC office over the " incompetence of DHA & CBC in providing basic living conditions".

The organisers had requested everyone to "remain peaceful at all times, not harm or hurt anyone, not damage any property and do not harm any plants or animals".

The group admins had clarified that neither do they "promote, recommend, encourage or incite any sort of violence, nor shall they be held accountable or responsible for any person's personal choices or acts in the Peaceful Protest."

The organisers had also clarified that the group was not affiliated with any political party.

DHA flooded as torrential rains lash Karachi



As the sixth spell of monsoon rain lashed Karachi on Thursday, several areas of the city, notably the DHA, were flooded.

Video clips on social media showed how several houses were flooded with rainwater as the area's stormwater drains failed to ensure water did not accumulate on the roads.

Most parts of DHA remained without power for more than two days, leading to angry protesters gathering at Do Talwar on Saturday night and chanting slogans against the DHA and other authorities for the poor infrastructure exposed by the rain and incessant power outages triggered by the heavy showers.

Separately, another protest has also been called on Thursday at 12.30pm outside the DHA's Phase 1 office.

A list of 22 demands have been put forward by the residents of DHA, which includes the return of tax money taken from them under the "Development Charges" head.

The residents said they also wanted contractors and decision-makers held accountable for constructing "useless stormwater drains".